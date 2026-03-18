Mysterious AI model sparks DeepSeek V4 speculation

Mysterious AI model sparks DeepSeek speculation

A powerful new artificial intelligence model appeared anonymously on the developer platform OpenRouter last week, sparking speculation that Chinese startup DeepSeek may be quietly testing its next-generation system ahead of an official release.

The free model, named Hunter Alpha, surfaced on March 11 without any developer attribution and was later labelled a “stealth model” by the platform. Tests suggest it is a Chinese-language AI trained with data up to May 2025, matching the knowledge cutoff reported by DeepSeek’s own chatbot.

Mysterious Hunter Alpha AI model

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Hunter Alpha’s profile states that it is a 1 trillion parameter model, meaning it uses around one trillion adjustable values to process the language. It also has a context window of up to one million tokens, which refers to the amount of text that the model processes or remembers in a single interaction.

Experts say that having such characteristics, reasoning, and unrestricted access is not common in the field. “Most frontier models with that context window come with a real cost at scale,” said Nabil Haouam, an expert in the development of AI agent systems.

Multiple reports suggest that the next-generation model of DeepSeek, known as V4, has the same specifications as Hunter Alpha, with the model set to be launched as early as April. There are already speculations that Hunter Alpha could be an early version of DeepSeek V4.

The engineers who develop artificial intelligence systems consider the model's reasoning method and its "chain-of-thought" behaviour patterns as evidence that DeepSeek performed training for the system. "A reasoning style is hard to disguise and tends to reflect how a model was trained," said AI engineer Daniel Dewhurst.

According to Reuters, some experts believe the two entities share a connection, while others believe the relationship between them remains unproven. Hunter Alpha demonstrates different ways of handling tokens and its design, which differ from DeepSeek's existing technology, highlighted Umur Ozkul, who runs independent AI benchmark tests.

The anonymous release of AI systems has become a standard practice on OpenRouter, which provides developers with a unified platform to evaluate various AI systems.

The previous instance Pony Alpha appeared in was February before it was confirmed as a component of Zhipu AI's GLM-5 system. Hunter Alpha has processed over 160 billion tokens because developers extensively use software development tools and AI agent frameworks which include OpenClaw.

Moreover, the framework enables AI systems to autonomously figure out tasks while communicating with other software systems.