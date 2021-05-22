Bosnia opens war crime inquiry over 1992 video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sarajevo: Bosnian war crimes prosecutors opened an investigation on Friday after a video emerged of a Serb sniper taking shots during the siege of Sarajevo in 1992. The footage, shot by French journalist Philippe Buffon, who posted it on YouTube, shows several young fighters hiding in a house on the front line in the suburbs of Sarajevo.