Foreign ownership of onshore companies in UAE allowed from June 1

ABU DHABI: The UAE government confirmed that new rules allowing full foreign ownership of onshore companies will come into force from June 1.

The changes to the commercial company ownership laws, which were first announced in November last year, remove the requirement for onshore companies to have a major UAE shareholder. They also abolished a provision mandating that a UAE national or UAE-owned company was required as an agent and that a company's board needed to be made up of a majority of UAE nationals and chaired by an Emirati, says foreign media. "The amended Commercial Companies Law aims at boosting the country’s competitive edge and is a part of UAE government efforts to facilitate doing business," Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said.

Bin Touq said the law changes will bolster the UAE’s appeal as a destination for both foreign investors and entrepreneurs. It will also encourage the flow of investment to some vital economic sectors, he added. The changes are part of a series of measures introduced to make the UAE a more investment-friendly destination, which have also included the offer of 10-year visas for investors and citizenship for talented individuals.

On Saturday, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid highlighted how foreign direct investment into the country grew 44 per cent last year to Dh73 billion ($20bn) despite FDI globally decreasing 42 percent, as Covid-19 restrictions limited travel. "Good crisis management is a guaranteed investment," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

"Undeniably, this is a landmark reform that will boost the country’s economy and strengthen its competitive edge," Lorenzo Jooris, chief executive of company formation agency Creative Zone, said. "Sharing a large percentage of proprietorship with a local partner always had entrepreneurs in a fix, and now with that being gone, we can expect a surge of foreign direct investment into the country," he added.

The change "makes operating onshore a lot simpler and a lot less costly", Taimur Khan, head of research at property consultancy CBRE, said. "Over the last couple of years you've seen a lot of fees and a lot of redtape being removed. For a global corporate who previously would not have been comfortable [operating onshore as a minority partner], this makes a huge difference. Given that the region is becoming a lot more competitive, it will ensure the UAE remains competitive."

There are still some sectors to which the new rules do not apply, such as defence and oil and gas, Haytham Alieh, a partner specialising in dispute resolution at law firm BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, said.