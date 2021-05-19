close
Wed May 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 19, 2021

UN seeks nearly $1bn for Rohingya crisis

World

AFP
May 19, 2021

Geneva: The UN on Tuesday appealed for $943 million to cope with the Rohingya Muslim humanitarian crisis, fearing that a Covid outbreak in South Asia could reach refugee camps before vaccines do. Rohingyas are crowded into squalid refugee camps, and the pandemic has rendered them even more vulnerable.

Latest News

More From World