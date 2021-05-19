UHS VC to take medical mission to Gaza

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram has announced that he will travel to Palestine with a medical mission consisting of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and necessary relief supplies to help the sick and the wounded fellow Muslims in Gaza City devastated by Israel's air strikes. Speaking at the opening ceremony of an online course on hypertension at the university on Tuesday, Professor Javed Akram said that Israel was committing the worst barbarism in Jerusalem.

"In these circumstances, we cannot leave our Palestinian brothers alone", he said adding that he would not only travel to Palestine with medical experts and relief supplies but would also speak out against Israeli atrocities at the international level. Professor Javed Akram said if he and his companions were not allowed to enter Palestine, they would try to set up a makeshift hospital for the wounded Palestinians on the Egyptian border.

Earlier, Dr Somia Iqtidar, general secretary, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, highlighted the aims and objectives of the online course on hypertension. The three-month online course is being organised by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine from May 23 to August 29. Prof Aziz-ur-Rehman, senior vice-president of the society, said that more than 26pc of people in Pakistan suffered from high blood pressure. Most of them are unaware of the presence of the disease in them.