Five suspects held as gang involved in burglary busted

Police on Tuesday busted a gang of robbers who were allegedly involved in looting a house in Sindhi Muslim Society. Police said the house robbery occurred on May 2 within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station.

According to Jamshed Division SP Farooque Bijarani, an FIR (No. 184/21) had been registered at the Tipu Sultan police station after the incident. He added that on the directions of DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon and under the supervision of SSP East Sajid Amir Saduzai, SHO Tipu Sultan Sharafat Khan arrested, with the help of technical data and other pieces of evidence, five suspects and recovered the items looted during the robbery.

The suspects were identified as Akbar Arif, Alamgir, Usama Siddiqui, Manzar Khan and Yaqoob. Police also claimed to have recovered five mobile phones, including two iPhones, bags and clothes taken away during the burglary. Two watches, two motorcycles and four pistols were also recovered. Police said that suspects Akbar Arif and Usama Siddiqui had a previous criminal record at different police stations.