Cop martyred, three robbers killed in Malir encounter

A policeman was martyred and three robbers were killed during an encounter in District Malir in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the encounter took place in early Tuesday hours. Police said a group of six robbers were trying to flee after a robbery in the Lath Basti area within the limits of the Sukkan police station when a shootout occurred. During the encounter, one policeman, Noman Shah, son of Bakhso Shah, embraced martyrdom.

Police said three robbers were also killed but their accomplices managed to flee from the scene. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal

formalities.

The 27-year-old deceased policeman hailed from Haripur Hazara and was a father of three children. He had joined the police force in 2017. His funeral prayers were offered at the Police Headquarters, Garden, on Tuesday, which was attended by large number of police officials and his family members and relatives. Police claimed to have seized arms and ammunition.

Rickshaw driver dies

A rickshaw driver who had suffered burn injuries in a fire that had erupted while a filling station in the Orangi Town neighbourhood was being restocked with petrol breathed his last on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Bazaar police said the incident had taken place near Islam Chowk late on Monday night, when a filling station’s fuel tank was being restocked with petrol through a tanker. Officials said a fire broke out suddenly and injured a woman and a rickshaw driver among three people, all of whom were taken to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Police said the driver identified as 52-year-old Saeed Khan, son of Shifat Khan, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, adding that the deceased had been a resident of Manghopir.