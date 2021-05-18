Five of a family die in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five people of a family, including two men and three children, died and four sustained injuries in a road accident at Pirmahal on Monday. According to Rescue-1122 staffers, nine members of a family of Chak 452/JB, Heeranwala, Jhang, were heading towards Pirmahal from Khanewal in a motorcycle rickshaw. When they reached near Chak Pakki Bhani on Pirmahal-Darkhana Road a tractor-trolley hit the rickshaw, leaving Munir Ahmad, Muhammad Tariq, Arsalan and Asad dead on the spot, while third child Hamza died at DHQ hospital. Four members of the family were shifted to the DHQ hospital in a critical condition.