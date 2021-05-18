PCB awaits ECB’s green signal for hosting PSL matches

ISLAMABAD: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) needed some more clarifications before giving a go-ahead to stage remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI in Abu Dhabi from June 1.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded to the queries that were more related to the administrative aspect of the PSL. By the time of filing this report, the UAE’s board had yet to get back to the PCB on the government’s decision to go ahead with the proposed hosting of the matches in Abu Dhabi.

Though the PCB expects the UAE’s response anytime, there has been unnecessary delay as the final decision was expected on Monday. A franchise official, when approached, said he wanted an early response so that the players from Australia and USA could be intimated in time.

“These members of the teams require a seven-day quarantine before getting in the open. For that we need timely confirmation so that the participating players could be intimated in time for the event that starts from June 1,” the official said. It is hoped that a final response on the UAE’s decision would come today (Tuesday).