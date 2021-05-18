Chiniot mining case adjourned until June 19

LAHORE:An Accountability Court on Monday has adjourned the hearing of Chiniot mining case until June 19, 2021 as the judge concerned was not available in the court.

The NAB had filed reference against former Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Muhammad Sibtain Khan along with eight other accused of illegally granting of a multi-billion contract to M/s Earth Resource (Pvt) Ltd (ERPL) with alleged abetment and connivance of the management of Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) regarding leasing rights of iron ore deposits located at Rajoa and Chiniot areas.

According to the reference details, NAB Lahore’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) had launched a probe over an alleged lopsided agreement after being referred from the Lahore High Court that a mining agreement between M/s ERPL and PUNJMIN’s management for mining of huge iron ore deposits comprising 500 metric tonnes located in Rajoa and Chiniot areas of Punjab. Moreover, the agreement was executed without administering any open competitive bidding process against public policy and national interest.