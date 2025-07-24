Princess Anne steps up Andrew’s daughter amid ‘trouble’ with William

Princess Anne is making sure that her support is known for important causes as she continues to power through her duties.

The Princess royal undertook an important engagement on behalf of King Charles as she visited the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield on Wednesday for an opening ceremony.

She inaugurated the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre, which is part of the hospital, and it will serve as a reprieve for patients at the centre.

Horatio’s Garden developed the outdoor space, which was based on an award-winning design from the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show in 2023.

“It's an incredible feeling; seeing patients explore this garden for the first time was one of the most moving experiences,” said Olivia Chapple, the charity’s founder. “It is the eighth garden installed in a spinal injury unit by the charity since the first was opened in 2012.”

The cause has a deeper connection to Anne due to Princess Eugenie, her niece and younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie is a patron of the charity Horatio’s Garden and opened a vibrant sanctuary within Salisbury District Hospital in May. Hence, Anne’s participation in the ceremony gives a strong message of support for Andrew’s daughter.

The gesture of supports comes after The Sunday Times report revealed that Anne is growing frustrated with Prince William. A source said that Anne is “still doing most of the Investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her.”