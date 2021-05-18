close
Tue May 18, 2021
May 18, 2021

Patent waiver

Newspost

 
May 18, 2021

Western countries which have ample resources are able to inoculate a larger percentage of their people in a timely manner. On the other hand, vaccination programmes in poor countries are being carried out at a snail’s pace. The world can only get rid of the Covid-19 pandemic if a large number of people are vaccinated against the virus. In other words, citizens of rich countries can only be truly safe when everybody in the world is safe and vaccinated.

The quickest way of doing this is to waivepatents on Covid-19 vaccines. This will help developing countries to manufacture affordable vaccines, which will lead to a Covid-19-free world.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad

