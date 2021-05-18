Covid kills 23 more as another 719 test positive in Sindh

Twenty-three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 719 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,824 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 10,198 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 719 people, or 7.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,863,530 tests, which have resulted in 299,896 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 18,330 patients across the province are currently infected: 17,523 are in self-isolation at home, 25 at isolation centres and 782 at hospitals, while 740 patients are in critical condition, of whom 53 are on life support.

He added that 666 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 276,742, which shows the recovery rate to be 92.2 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 719 fresh cases of Sindh, 374 (or over 52 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 133 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 77 from District Malir, 68 from District Central, 67 from District South, 16 from District Korangi and 13 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 157 new cases, Ghotki and Jacobabad 29 each, Dadu and Nawabshah 16 each, Sukkur and Thatta 14 each, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Sujawal and Umerkot seven each, Naushehroferoze five, Khairpur and Kashmore four each, Larkana and Shikarpur two each, and Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Jamshoro one each, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.