Covid-19 is still here

The third wave of Covid-19 is quite lethal and has resulted in a high number of deaths and positive cases across the country. The media has played a big role in creating awareness among people and educating them about why it is important to follow SOPs to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. A few days ago, a private channel aired a programme in which two politicians and one famous TV anchor shared their Covid-19 experiences. They talked about the precautions they took for their speedy recovery.

It was good to see that an entire show was dedicated to these people’s experiences. The show would have helped people understand more about the virus. It is important for our people to understand that this virus is deadly and that only the strict implementation of SOPs can help us prevent the spread of the virus and save precious lives.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

*****

The Covid-19 outbreak is the root cause of all the challenges that the country is currently facing. Schools and colleges are not conducting on-campus classes, resulting in huge learning losses. At present, closing education institutions is the need of the hour. Everyone respects the government’s decision. However, what we need to do is to follow SOPs to fight against this virus. The proper use of face masks and hand sanitisers can help us contain the spread of the virus which has killed thousands of people in the country.

It is our responsibility to take timely steps to save ourselves. Our responsible behaviour will protect us against the deadly virus and will save other people from getting infected.

Yasir Jatoi

Larkana