Cash taken away

LAHORE:Two employees looted Rs14,000,000 from the house of their employer in EME Society Chuhng here on Sunday.

The complainant told the police that his two drivers Ghulam Fareed and Ali Zain served a soft drink laced with sleeping pills to watchman Saeed Karim and entered the house. They broke open the almirahs of the house and stole Rs14,000,000.

The family had gone to attend a function on Barki Road when the accused committed the crime. Chung police has registered a case against the two drivers. Meanwhile, thieves broke into a house in LDA Avenue Chung and took away cash Rs2,700,000 and jewellery of 10 tolas.

Complainant Muhammad Irfan told the police that he and his family had gone to Faisalabad to celebrate Eid when some thieves entered the house, broke open locks and took away Rs2,700,000 in cash and gold ornaments weighing 10 tolas. Chung police registered a case against the unidentified thieves.

Youth found dead: A youth was found dead in his house in Nishtar Colony on Sunday. The victim was identified as Usman. The body had borne no marks of violence, police said and shifted the body to morgue.

Car falls into drain; driver saved: A speeding car fell in an open nullah on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road on Sunday. Police and Rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the vehicle from the nullah. The car driver escaped unhurt.