Five die, three injured in road mishaps

Five people lost their lives while three others were wounded in separate road accidents in parts of the city on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man, Abdullah, son of Bashir, was going somewhere on a motorcycle along with his friend when an unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite side hit and killed them him on the National Highway within the limits of the Shah Latif police station.

Abdullah’s friend is yet to be identified. The casualties were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Police said the car driver responsible for the accident fled the scene. The deceased persons were residents of Malir and used to teach religious education at a seminary. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In another accident, a 22-year-old youth, Haris, son of Daud, lost his life in a in the New Karachi area within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station. The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the deceased was a resident of North Karachi and a case had been registered. Separately, 49-year-old Bilal, son of Abdul Wasey, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle near the Bagh-e-Korangi locality within the Awami Colony police’s limits. The casualty was taken to the JPMC.

Within the Site Superhighway police station’s remits, Soomro Khan, 45, son of Ghaus Buksh, died after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was travelling on a motorcycle near Ahsanabad. The casualty was taken to the JPMC.

Meanwhile, three people riding a motorcycle were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a Suzuki pickup near Teen Talwar in Clifton. The injured persons were taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.