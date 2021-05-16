Two killed in Swabi incidents

SWABI: Two people were killed and eight injured in different incidents here on Saturday.

It was learnt that in Jalsai village, one Afireen Khan was going home when unidentified persons opened fire on him.

As a result, he was seriously injured and was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chota Lahor where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive behind the incident was not known.

In another incident, Abdur Raziq, a man who belonged to Thano village drowned in the Indus River while taking a bath.

The Rescue team recovered the body and handed it over to the bereaved family for burial.

One Zar Khitab and a woman were injured when two bikes collided on Chota Lahor village road.

In Malikabad, one Sher Hassan was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him.

On Shewa road, 18-year-old Ibrahim Khan was hit by a bike, leaving him injured.

Mohammad Hayat was injured when two auto-rickshaws collided due to over-speeding on Swabi-Mardan road near Shewa Adda.

One Inamullah Khan was injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle on Swabi-Jehangira road.

Similarly, Ijaz Khan and a woman were injured when their car skidded off the road near the Kunda Park on Swabi-Jehangira road.