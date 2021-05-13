Four youths wounded by robbers in Landhi

KARACHI: Four youths were wounded in the Landhi area on Wednesday after robbers opened fire on them. The incident occurred in Landhi No 6. Police said some armed robbers arrived near the Karbala Maidan area in Landhi to rob citizens; however, some people surrounded them and tried to catch them. In order to avoid being caught, police said, the robbers opened fire on the people, injuring four of them. They later managed to flee. Police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the wounded persons to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as Shahzaib, 18, Sami, 22, Fahad, 18, and Azeem, 18. Police have registered a case.