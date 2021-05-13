Haj won’t be suspended this year: Saudi minister

ISLAMABAD: Haj-e-Baitullah will not be suspended this year as the government in Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures and fulfilling all respective arrangements to facilitate the Haj pilgrims, said Deputy Minister for Haj and Umra Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdel Fatteh Mashath.

In a meeting with Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, earlier in Makkah, Saudi Deputy Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Abdel Fattah Mashat had said the annual pilgrimage of Haj would be held with coronavirus preventive protocols.

The Saudi government has started arrangements for the annual pilgrimage of Haj this year with respective health requirements of vaccination and coronavirus preventive protocols. He said the respective details and information about Haj will be announced in the month of Shawal. Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have given clear instructions to make arrangements for Haj so that possible outbreak of coronavirus does not affect the pilgrims of Haj.The number of Haj pilgrims and other respective details will be announced in the month of Shawwal after considering the situation of coronavirus pandemic. He said that it would be mandatory for the Haj pilgrims to administer vaccination against coronavirus, adding that Pakistan is very close to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashrafi said the Muslim Ummah thanks Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for holding special arrangements for pilgrims.Ashrafi said the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Haj and Umra and Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain in the wake of coronavirus pandemic have ensured all respective arrangements with preventive measures of coronavirus protocols for more than 10 million pilgrims, which is very commendable and the Muslim Ummah thanks the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the people of the Kingdom for their affection and services.Ashrafi said that the entire world has been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus but the way, the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and people of Saudi Arabia have made the best arrangements for Umrah pilgrims and devotees of Harmain Al-Sharifain, the prime minister and people of Pakistan thanked them.