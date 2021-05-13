Israeli atrocities open war against humanity: Aleem

LAHORE:Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has termed the atrocities against unarmed innocent Palestinians intolerable and an open war against humanity. In his message of solidarity with the Palestinian brothers, Aleem Khan said it was time for the

international community to take immediate notice of Israel’s unjustified actions and

recognise the right of Palestinians to freedom.

The senior minister, in a tweet in support of the Palestinian brothers, said those who shoot innocent children and unarmed girls did not deserve any concession. He said that the Muslims all over the world would continue to raise their voice for the liberation of Palestine. The senior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken a clear and unequivocal stand and assured of full support to the Palestinian brothers.