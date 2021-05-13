Four youths wounded by robbers in Landhi

Four youths were wounded in the Landhi area on Wednesday after robbers opened fire on them.

The incident occurred in Landhi No 6. Police said some armed robbers arrived near the Karbala Maidan area in Landhi to rob citizens; however, some people surrounded them and tried to catch them. In order to avoid being caught, police said, the robbers opened fire on the people, injuring four of them. They later managed to flee.

Police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the wounded persons to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as Shahzaib, 18, Sami, 22, Fahad, 18, and Azeem, 18. Police have registered a case.

Citizen kills robber

A suspected robber was killed and another wounded by a citizen on Abdul Hassan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

Police said the incident took place when four men on two motorcycles were robbing a citizen when another citizen in a car opened fire on them. As a result, one of the suspects died on the spot and another was wounded. Their other two accomplices managed to flee the scene.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The killed suspect is yet to be ascertained while the injured was identified as Abdullah, 19. Police also claimed to have seized a pistol and mobile phone from them.