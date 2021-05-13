Traffic plan for Eid ul Fitr

Rawalpindi : City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Wednesday issued Eidul Fitr Plan to maintain traffic flow and to ensure government standard operating procedure (SOPs) are followed in letter and spirit during the lockdown.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that during the lockdown and Eidul Fitr, 623 traffic police personnel including 07 DSPs, 30 inspectors, 436 traffic wardens, and 160 traffic assistants would perform their duties. CTO said that tourists places will be shut down to implement government orders to contain coronavirus, he added.

To prevent the entry of tourists on all the inbound and outbound routes of Murree, 13 special pickets have been set up with additional personnel of the traffic police where the district police along with the traffic police will also be present 24 hours.