Wed May 12, 2021
PM asks MPs to refrain from political activities on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 9PTI) Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked all the assembly members to refrain from political activities on this Eid. In a tweet, the minister said, “In the interest of life and health of the people of the constituency, give up Eid gatherings and meetings and stay at home as much as possible to be safe”.

