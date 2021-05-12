Tourists entry into Kaghan valley banned

MANSEHRA: The district administration has deputed officials of the Revenue Department to extend help to the Police Department to ensure that people do not make it to tourist destinations of Kaghan valley and Shogran in defiance of the lockdown.

The officials of the Revenue Department were deputed at the Hazara Expressways’ Badra Interchange and the toll tax plaza at Karakoram Highway in the Khatain Da Galla after Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan imposed a complete ban and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on the entry of tourists into the Kaghan valley and other tourist spots.

The Revenue Department’s teams led by the Tehsildar Shaukat Shah either offloaded or sent back the tourists from both the points.

The district administration has also deployed Revenue Department officials at the check posts, leading to the Kaghan valley in Balakot to help in restricting entry of the possible tourists.

“We have adopted extra precautionary measures to ensure that none of the tourists’ family enters into the Kaghan valley during the current lockdown,” the deputy commissioner told reporters.

The official said because of the effective measures taken by his administration, the week-long lockdown was being enforced effectively across the district.