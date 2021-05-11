Faisal, Saudi media minister for exhibiting Islamic history via TV series

MADINA: Senator Faisal Javed and Saudi Arabia's Acting Minister of Media Dr Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi exchanged views on promoting Islamic history via TV, a statement said.

The statement said the two officials discussed content sharing and exhibiting Islamic history via TV serials and films.

Moreover, bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent, and content between Pakistani and Saudi entertainment industries, especially to promote Islamic history via art, came under discussion.

