close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
May 11, 2021

Faisal, Saudi media minister for exhibiting Islamic history via TV series

National

NR
News Report
May 11, 2021

MADINA: Senator Faisal Javed and Saudi Arabia's Acting Minister of Media Dr Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi exchanged views on promoting Islamic history via TV, a statement said.

The statement said the two officials discussed content sharing and exhibiting Islamic history via TV serials and films.

Moreover, bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent, and content between Pakistani and Saudi entertainment industries, especially to promote Islamic history via art, came under discussion.

Senator Faisal Javed and Saudi Arabia's Acting Minister of Media Dr Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi exchanged views on promoting Islamic history via TV, a statement said.

The statement said the two officials discussed content sharing and exhibiting Islamic history via TV serials and films.

Moreover, bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent, and content between Pakistani and Saudi entertainment industries, especially to promote Islamic history via art, came under discussion.

Latest News

More From Pakistan