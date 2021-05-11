Inflation, rulers’ apathy have made people’s lives hell: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Monday said unprecedented inflation and rulers’ indifference towards the poor people’s situation have made their lives a hell.

“I wish the rulers would have adopted the ways of state of Madinah instead of making hollow claims about it,” he added.

Talking to the party parliamentarians and ticket-holders here, he said: “This is the first Ramazan that the nation faced high inflation, corona, unemployment and economic catastrophe.

“Like inflation, the rulers have broken all records of indifference and carelessness in the history,” Shahbaz Sharif claimed.

Price-hike in the country, especially food inflation have sky-rocketed, added the opposition leader.

The facts and figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics indicated that the anti-people measures had become the worst, Shahbaz said adding that incompetence, lust and carelessness together were causing severe damage to the country and its people.

Shahbaz Sharif instructed his party leaders to take special care of the poor and vulnerable sections in their constituencies. “Do your best to protect the people from corona pandemic,” he urged the PMLN leaders.

The PMLN parliamentarians discussed overall situation in the country and organisational matters with the party president. Shahbaz appreciated the spirit of party leaders and workers. He appreciated their ideological commitment and courage, they showed during difficult times.

The party leaders congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on his release and paid tribute to the party leadership over his courageous fight against political revenge.