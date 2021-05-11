Minority MPA distributes ‘Eidee’ among journalists

LANDIKOTAL: A Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) belonging to the minority set a precedent by distributing ‘Eidee’ among journalists in Landikotal and Jamrud subdivisions in Khyber tribal district.

MPA Wilson Wazir, who is from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and is a social worker as well, visited Landikotal and Jamrud press clubs and handed over Rs150,000 to the office-bearers for onward distribution among all the members. Landikotal Press Club General Secretary Hazrat Umar Shinwari and Jamrud Press Club President Sajid Ali Kukikhel received the cash with thanks.

Talking to journalists, MPA Wilson Wazir said that he was born and raised in the Khyber district and had deep attachments with its people.

He said the local people respected and loved him irrespective of the fact that he was a Christian. “I am proud to be a tribal Christian and a Pakistani,” Wilson said, adding that he not only worked for the rights of the minorities, but he did his best to facilitate Muslim fellow citizens.

He said it was a moment of pride and satisfaction for him that he provided financial help to the journalists from his own pocket. Born in Landikotal, Wilson Wazir has done masters in Chemistry. He has served as a teacher at various institutions in Landikotal. Being a social worker, he has also raised voice for the rights of the minorities living in Khyber.

He has provided them domiciles for the first time, rebuilt churches, built Christian colony in Landikotal and established vocational centres for Muslim and Christian women in the last few years. He received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2015 for his services in the field of social work.