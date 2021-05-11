Pakistan High Commission to remain closed on 12th, 13th & 14th

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on 12, 13 and 14 May 2021 on the occasion of holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

The community members, seeking consular assistance for any emergency, are requested to call on the emergency contact numbers of the Pakistan High Commission, London and the respective Consulates, available on the High Commission’s website: www.phclondon.org.London.