Double ton hero firm to carry form into WI series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s double ton hero Abid Ali Monday was resolute to retain the newly found form going into the series against the relatively powerful opponents in coming months.

In a virtual media talk following his man-of-the-match display in the second Test against Zimbabwe, Abid said he had worked hard on his flaws over the last few months.

“The success here has come following months of training and workouts in the company of my coaches. I am confident that I would convert this achievement into a consistent success against more powerful teams in future.”

Pakistan’s next Test commitment is against West Indies in August-September as the national team would fly straight from England to West Indies for the Test and T20 series.

“Now we are to play the Test series against West Indies and I hope to carry forward my form into that series. I would continue working hard on my flaws and try to make the best use of available time after returning home,” Abid said.

The opener, who has scored 844 runs (49.64 runs per innings) in 12 Tests played so far, thanked his coaches Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan for their hard work on his techniques.

“I had some problems due to which I lost my form but now with the help of coaches I have overcome these weaknesses. Misbah and Younis have worked hard on me and kept on reminding me the benefits of staying long at the wicket. Younis Bhai reminded me that in Harare he must score a double century. I promised him to play big innings and thank God I returned successful. Babar Azam also wanted me to play to my potential.”

Coming back to his 215 not out in the second Test which won him man of the match award, Abid said he wanted to stay till the end.

“When Imran Butt got out early, the only thing on my mind was to stay longer and try to get a big score, helping the team raise a big total. Together with Azhar Ali, we raised a big stand for the second wicket. All other batsmen coming after Azhar wanted me to stay till the end and that was the approach I was carrying with me. Since I used to play long innings in first-class cricket, I knew I can turn the opportunity into a big innings.”

Abid praised his team for winning the second successive Test series.

“We defeated South Africa at home and here we accounted for Zimbabwe. The back-to-back Test series wins would boost the team’s morale for the much important upcoming Test series where Pakistan are to play against West Indies, New Zealand, and England. I think the team is settling down with each match.”