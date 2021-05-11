30 die after boat mishap in Nigeria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kano, Nigeria: Thirty people drowned when an overloaded boat capsized in central Nigeria’s Niger state, an emergency official told AFP on Monday. The boat ferrying 100 local traders split into two after hitting a stump during a windstorm as they were returning from a market on Saturday, said Ibrahim Audu Hussein, spokesman for Niger state emergency agency.