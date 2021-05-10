Migrants land on Lampedusa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: More than 1,000 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday, media reported, while an NGO warned of hundreds more people in trouble in waters off Malta. The arrivals sparked calls from far-right politicians for urgent action, amid fresh tensions between Italian authorities and the rescue boats who operate in the central Mediterranean.