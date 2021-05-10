Another 3 die of corona, 395 more test positive

Islamabad : As many as 395 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus has claimed another three lives from the twin cities that has taken the death toll from the region to 1,618.

It is important to mention that the COVID-19 outbreak is still hitting population in the twin cities with much severity as in the last one week, as many as 38 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi have lost their lives due to the illness while another 2813 patients have been tested positive in the last seven days from the region making an average of around 402 patients per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 100,913 that makes 11.76 per cent of the total cases so far reported from all across the country.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been recorded as 12,066 that makes 14.75 per cent of the total active cases present in Pakistan on Sunday. It is worth mentioning here that ICT and Rawalpindi district are home to less than 3.5 per cent of the Pakistan’s population.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia expressed to ‘The News’ on Sunday that the weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 for Islamabad this week, from May 3 to May 9, turned out to be 7.78 per cent that was 9.24 per cent in the previous week.

He, however, added that to control the spread of the virus, individuals must follow SOPs religiously as without serious attitude from the general public, the spread cannot be slowed down. He said a total of 173,265 persons including healthcare workers from ICT have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed two more lives from ICT taking the death toll from the federal capital to 708. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 77,974 after confirmation of 290 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 66520 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 10746 on Sunday.

In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid informed ‘The News’ on Sunday that after one COVID-19 death from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district has got to 910. As many as 105 more patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 22,939 of which 20,709 patients have recovered, he said.

He said a total of 158,825 persons have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 from the district including 139,977 individuals from the general public and 18,848 healthcare workers.

Out of a total of 1,320 active cases of the disease from the district, as many as 79 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,241 patients were in home isolation on Sunday.