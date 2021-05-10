Without proof, 55 volumes hold no weight, says Abbasi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said in the absence of evidence against Shahbaz Sharif, “55 volumes or 5,500 volumes” were of no use, as he reacted to the Lahore High Court’s detailed ruling which found the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) had yet to prove the case against the petitioner. In its detailed on Sharif’s bail petition released on Saturday, the Lahore High Court said: “We are afraid that half-hearted attempt by the NAB will not absolve them of their responsibility to prove the case against the petitioner as the presumption of innocence always lies in favour of the accused person and the onus shifts only after initial discharge of burden by the prosecution.”

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Abbasi said the court had clarified in its ruling that if NAB had made any allegation, it would have to prove it. “How can an allegation be made without investigating the source of income?” he asked. The court had also said in its detailed judgment that no investigation was held to determine the petitioner’s source of income.

According to Geo News, Abbasi said NAB “admitted” that Shahbaz Sharif did not take any kickbacks. “Fifty-five or 5,500 volumes, it is necessary to give evidence; without proof, volumes are of no use.”

Abbasi questioned the basis on which the NAB remanded Shahbaz. “The NAB chairman cannot be above the law and Constitution, those who consider it a piece of paper will be held accountable tomorrow,” he said.

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said no evidence of corruption was found against Shahbaz. “NAB reference is nothing but a story of Alif Laila.”