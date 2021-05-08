Pakistan committed to defending Holy Mosques, KSA integrity

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Pakistan was resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and defence of the two Holy Mosques.

He said this during his meeting with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, First Deputy Prime Minster and Defence Minister, and Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Deputy Defence Minister at Jeddah.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity.

The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability.

He also said that relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan were based on brotherhood and mutual trust. “Both nations would continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of Muslim Ummah,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday departed for a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other cabinet members, the prime minister will hold consultation with the Saudi leadership.

The consultation will encompass all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will also sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in trade and other important areas during the prime minister’s visit.

The two sides will hold delegation-level talks to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

He will interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

The prime minister will perform Umrah and pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him).