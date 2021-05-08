Farooq Bazai nominated as new HEC chairman

KARACHI: The government has nominated Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai as the new chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Presently, he has been serving as vice-chancellor Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, and as a member Higher Education Commission.

However, the post of chairman will remain vacant as per the orders of the Sindh High Court. According to the notification, issued by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Engineer Bazai has been nominated to act as chairperson in terms of Section 8(3) of the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002.