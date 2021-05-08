close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 8, 2021

Farooq Bazai nominated as new HEC chairman

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 8, 2021

KARACHI: The government has nominated Engineer Ahmed Farooq Bazai as the new chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Presently, he has been serving as vice-chancellor Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, and as a member Higher Education Commission.

However, the post of chairman will remain vacant as per the orders of the Sindh High Court. According to the notification, issued by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Engineer Bazai has been nominated to act as chairperson in terms of Section 8(3) of the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002.

Latest News

More From Top Story