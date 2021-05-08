Two killed in ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: The draconian tradition of interior Sindh ‘Karo Kari’ has claimed another two lives in Sukkur and Kandhkot-Kashmore. Reports said a man, Ali Jan, with his sons shot dead his niece Majida, d/o Saeed Khoso, over ‘Karo Kari’ in the limits of Bhandi Narejo village in Sukkur. The police have registered an FIR against the alleged criminals and conducted raids to arrest the accused. In another incident, reports said a man, identified as Sodho Janghwani, was killed in Tangwani area of Kandhkot-Kashmore district after being accused of adultery.