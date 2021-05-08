Al-Quds rallies reiterate full support for Palestinians

The participants in the Al-Quds rallies on Friday reiterated their full support for the oppressed Palestinians who were striving for the liberation of their motherland from usurper Zionists.

Addressing an Al-Quds rally outside Noor-e-Iman Masjid in Nazimabad, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) leaders, including Allama Baqir Zaidi, Allama Mirza Yousuf Hussain and Allam Sadiq Jaffery, said Israel, with the full backing of the United States (US), had been massacring the oppressed Palestinians.

Paying tributes to the people of Palestine, speakers demanded of the world bodies to raise their voice for the liberation of the first Qibla of the Muslims. Zaidi said the Ummah should unite and launch a struggle for the freedom of Al-Quds. “The day for the liberation of Al-Quds is near,” he said.

Stressing the importance of Al-Quds Day, speakers said it was more than only expressing solidarity for the oppressed Palestinians; it was rather fighting against tyrant, arrogant and oppressive regimes that were suppressing the Muslims.

Al-Quds Day in reality was about standing up for the truth and the cause of human dignity and freedom, he added. “Raising voice against the oppression of our brothers in Palestine and Kashmir is our moral and religious responsibility,” Zaidi said.

The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the US and Israel aggression. Participants, in solidarity with the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, also burned flags of India, Israel and the US.