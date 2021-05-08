30 Railways parking stands to be auctioned

LAHORE:At least 30 parking stands will be auctioned at various stations of Railway’s Lahore Division. Those wishing for a transparent auction should participate in the general auction as much as possible, said Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Lahore, M Nasir Khalili.

On the direction of Nasir Khalili, Divisional Commercial Officer Shereen Hina Asghar has issued regular schedule of auction of parking stands at different stations of Lahore Division. As per the orders of DS Railway Lahore for the transparency of public auction of parking stands, an awareness campaign will be run in the respective cities besides the concerned railway stations with banners and flexes so that more and more aspirants can participate in the public auction of parking stands.

According to sources, the auction of parking stands of Okara, Okara Cantt, Patoki and Basirpur railway stations will be held on May 20 at 10 am at Okara railway station. The auction of parking stands of Raiwind, Kot Radha Kishan, Changa Manga, Kanganpur and Usmanwala railway stations will be held on May 22 at 10 am at Raiwind railway station. The parking stands of Gujranwala and Wazirabad railway stations will be auctioned on May 23 at 10 am at Gujranwala railway station. The parking stands of Sialkot, Narang and Narowal railway stations will be auctioned at Narowal railway station on May 25 at 10 am. The auction of parking stands of Toba Tek Singh, Risalewala and Gojra railway stations will be held at Gojra railway station on May 27 at 10 am.

Similarly, the parking stands of Chiniot, Burj, Sahiyanwala and Sangla Hill railway stations will be auctioned at Sangla Hill railway station on May 29 at 10 am while the parking stands of Tandlianwala, Shahdara Bagh and Qila Sheikhupura railway stations will be auctioned on May 30 at 10 am. It will be held at Sheikhupura railway station.