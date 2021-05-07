Board exams to begin after June 15: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that board exams would begin after June 15.In a tweet, he said that Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in its meeting held Wednesday had decided that intermediate and matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions. "Respective boards will announce the exact dates but in principle exams will start after June 15 with priority to grade 12 and 10 to be followed by 11 and 9," he said.