CPEC shows maturity, stability strengthening Sino-Pak friendship

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) showed maturity and stability in the two countries’ already deep-rooted high-level friendship, said Haroon Sharif, former Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Investment in Pakistan.

Since its launch, the CPEC has significantly improved Pakistan’s infrastructure and power sector, he said in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN). Referring to the CPEC, he said it strengthened the friendship to a great extent, he said, “The roots of the friendship are very deep and caring. It has multiple facets. We have had a rather romantic relationship that we have seen the role of China for Pakistan at the global level and vice versa.

“On thinking of China in my student years, the first thought was the China-Pakistan friendship,” recalled Haroon Sharif. “Along with the socio-economic developments under the CPEC, human interaction between Pakistanis and Chinese has also increased, which is proving to be very helpful for people to understand each other from many angles beyond traditional ways, Sharif said.

According to the CEN, Sharif added, “The real people’s partnership will take place when they understand each other’s language and culture.” As Chinese universities are already attracting Pakistani students, two- or four-years’ studying made them have much deeper understanding of Chinese culture and people.