Hunger-striking Thai protest leader granted bail

BANGKOK: A Thai court on Thursday granted bail to a prominent pro-democracy protest leader who has reportedly been on hunger strike for over a month.

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, more commonly known by her nickname Rung, faces nine charges of insulting the monarchy over her role in protests last year that rocked Bangkok. She was freed with a bail bond of $6,500 and ordered not to leave the country or take part in "activities deemed to dishonour the monarchy", Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing her, said.

Panusaya is one of a trio of prominent activists charged under Thailand’s strict royal defamation laws over a rally in downtown Bangkok in September. Panusaya had been in jail awaiting trial since March 8 and on Monday the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, one of the main groups behind last year’s protests, posted on Facebook that she had been on hunger strike for 35 days.