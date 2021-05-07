GCU to replace grading system

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore is going to replace a 22-year old relative grading system by a rubric-based absolute marking system.

GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the first meeting of the committee to review the current relative marking system. The meeting was attended by Deans and faculty members. As the main stakeholder, students from each faculty were invited to share their views about the grading.

The students highlighted that relative grading involves bringing together grading of multiple sections. Since teachers’ evaluation methods vary, good students in some sections end up with less GPA. It affects their applications for scholarships and higher studies. Prof Zaidi said: “We had to review this 22-year old grading policy, especially because it puts GCU students at a disadvantage in external competitions.”

Prof Zaidi clarified: “By adopting the absolute marking system, we do not mean to give high grades to students. Rubrics will make marking fairer. Our teachers will design a rubric for each evaluation component of their course.” The Controller of Examinations informed, “In the first phase, students in each section will be graded relatively. In the second phase, from Fall 2021 onwards, the university will follow a policy of absolute grading system based on rubrics”.

MoU: The Department of Parasitology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and School of Textile and Design of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) have signed an MoU to promote collaborative relationship in research, development and innovation.

According to a press release, under the MOU, the School of Textile and Design will collaborate with UVAS for laboratory testing and field trials of vector protective textiles, particularly the mosquito-repellent cloth for safeguarding the human beings from mosquito bites. UVAS Department of Parasitology having vast experience in controlling the vectors, particularly mosquitoes will carry out efficacy tests on repellents for textiles for vector protection by UMT by running laboratory and field trials under different mosquito densities. Both the parties will promote effective use of each other’s resources and provide each other with enhanced opportunities for mutual gains. The objectives of the MoU were to create a strategic alliance and linkage in research, development and innovation. Both the parties will also collaborate in helping students in their research projects and new business startups.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to two of its female students. Fasiha Altaf has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Awareness and Practices of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) in Public Sector Secondary Schools of Punjab” while Mubashara Akhtar in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Target Methods of Assessment on Students’ Academic Achievement in University Classroom”.

Meanwhile, University of Health Sciences has awarded PhD in physiotherapy to Dr Muhammad Akhtar Hanjra on his thesis titled “Routine Physiotherapy or exercise of veins: Which treats better the swelling of shoulder tissues:”. Dr Akhtar is enrolled in University of Lahore and his thesis has been supervised by Dr Hussain Karimi, Dr Syed Amir Gilani, while Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad is the head of the Physiotherapy department.