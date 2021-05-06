PM turned dream home project into reality: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned his dream home project into a reality through his hard work day and night. In a tweet, he said that in the first phase, 10,000 affordable houses at 41 places in 39 tehsils of Punjab will be completed in a period of one year. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone for simultaneous construction in 10 tehsils including Raiwind in Lahore today (Thursday).