Four FC men martyred in attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries as terrorists ambushed the troops moving for fencing activity in Manzakai Sector of Balochistan’s District Zhob along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob, Balochistan along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed the FC troops moving for fencing,” it said. It said the FC troops responded promptly to the terrorist attack, adding the injured were being evacuated to Combined Military Hospital, Quetta. The ISPR named the martyrs as Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan.