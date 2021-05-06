Traders reject nine-day lockdown

Islamabad : Categorically rejecting federal government’s decision of imposing a nine-day countrywide lockdown from May 08 ahead of Eidul Fitr, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan Wednesday warned of countrywide protests and a boycott of tax payments.

Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, president of the organisation, addressing a press conference termed the decision of lockdown as ‘economic murder’ of the traders’ community. He said that it would hurt the national economy. “We cannot accept the closure of markets and public transport for nine days,” he added.

The business community leader said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) should immediately withdraw its unjustified decision which was also resulting in heavy rush in markets due to short time left for the people for Eid shopping. He observed that businesses like wholesale markets and building materials could be shut during Eid days but lockdown was not acceptable for small traders.

Kashif Chaudhry said before taking such an important decision, the NCOC should have consulted the business community.

Sharafat Ali Mubarak, President of the KP chapter of Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Asad Umar as Chairman of NCOC for taking anti-traders’ decision.

President, Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan, Punjab chapter, Sharjeel said the government in Saudi Arabia had allowed 24 hours business activity with standard operating procedures (SOPs) whereas the Government in Pakistan is hell bent upon economic murder of local traders.