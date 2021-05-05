close
Wed May 05, 2021
May 5, 2021

If ECP has to do electoral reforms: NAB be allowed to amend accountability laws, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday endorsed the statement of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar that if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was supposed to introduce electoral reforms, then the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be allowed to amend the accountability laws.

In a tweet, he said if parliament had no role in reformation, the national institutions should be allowed to do whatever they like as in the opinion of Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, the parliament had nothing to do with the process of reformation of national institutions.

