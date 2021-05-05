Faisalabad reports 34 more corona deaths

FAISALABAD: Thirty-four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 905 in the district and 143 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 1,678 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said so far 16,018 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,231.

He said 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 251 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 92 at the DHQ Hospital and 80 were admitted to the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover 1,256 patients are in home isolation.