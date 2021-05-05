3,464 FIRs registered over SOPs breach

LAHORE:Lahore Police under ‘The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020’ has registered as many as 3464 FIRs during the last one month against violators of different corona SOPs including not wearing face masks.

Police lodged 1414 FIRs on violation of corona SOPs including maintenance of social distance and not following timings of commercial activities whereas 2050 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said joint teams of Police, district administration, Pak Army and Rangers have been monitoring the implementation of corona SOPs on the directions of government.

Shops sealed: District administration, Police and Rangers conducted a joint operation against violations of corona SOPs and sealed many restaurants, shops and other businesses here Tuesday. The operation was conducted on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz. In an operation led by AC Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, over 17 restaurants were sealed in DHA.