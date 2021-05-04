Yasmin Rashid reviews facilities for COVID-19 patients

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the status of facilities for COVID-19 patients available at private hospitals in a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday.

Professor Dr Mehmud Shaukat, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Consultant Professor Asad Aslam Khan, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Professor Saqib Aziz, Director Licensing PHC Dr Anwar Janjua, DG Labour and representatives of hospitals were present in the meeting.

The representatives of private hospitals included representatives of Ghurki Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Surgimed, National Hospital, Hameed Latif, Shalamar Hospital, Gulab Devi, University of Lahore and representatives of other hospitals.

Special Secretary SH&ME Department Ms Silwat Saeed presented review of situation.

The health minister said, “We have had a detailed meeting with the representatives of the private sector. Around 20 private institutions are linked with teaching hospitals. Every teaching hospital has reserved two ventilators and 20 beds for corona patients.