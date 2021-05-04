As US troops withdraw, Afghan politicians call for unity

KABUL: Politicians on Monday said that the country will move toward a crisis after the full withdrawal of international troops if a political consensus on the republic side of the peace process is not achieved.

Zabihullah Mujaddedi, head of the Jabha-e-Milli Nejat-e-Afghanistan, who recently met with President Ghani, said that the president has begun efforts to create a national, political consensus around the peace process, and Mujaddedi suggested that rigorous efforts should be sustained. Ghani has had separate meetings with known political figures over the last few days, including Mohammad Mohaqiq, Zabihullah Mujaddedi, Haji Din Mohammad, Saadat Mansoor Naderi, Mir Rahman Rahmani and Fazl Hadi Muslimyar.

Mujadeddi said that the republic’s peace plan and political consensus around peace were discussed in his meeting with President Ghani.

“It is essential that we have a high delegation from our trusted figures in the country so they can provide consultations to the High Council for National Reconciliation—and they will be trusted by the other side as well,” he said.

“Afghans should agree among themselves and follow up on national issues in a thorough way. Peace is an opportunity and if it does not happen, the country will move toward calamity,” he added. Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani said that in his meeting with President Ghani they discussed the National Assembly’s role in the peace process and the concerns about the country’s future after the full withdrawal of international troops.

They also discussed efforts to boost solidarity among politicians to make more efforts for peace, he said. “The issue of expediting the peace negotiations and attracting more support from countries that are in favor of Afghan peace and making unified decisions on peace with the Taliban are key,” Rahmani said. Ordinary Afghans say the only way to overcome the situation is to create unity among the people. “Lack of unity among Afghan politicians is alarming and harmful for the country’s future,” said Enamullah, a Kabul resident. “Politicians should come together to establish enduring peace in the country,” said Husna, a Kabul resident.

President Ashraf Ghani met with US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad this morning, the Presidential Palace said.

In the meeting, Ghani called for adjusting the peace process to match ground realities, as a new chapter has been opened in Kabul-Washington relations, the Palace said. Ghani said peace is an urgent issue for the government and the people of Afghanistan, adding that the process should match the realities of a new Afghanistan.